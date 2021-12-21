NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

GRA stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 37,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,488. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$2.99 and a one year high of C$9.03.

