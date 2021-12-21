Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Down 0.1%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 5,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

