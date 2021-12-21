MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $93.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.56. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $91.69 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

