M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 153.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

SPOT opened at $228.16 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.87.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

