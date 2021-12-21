M&T Bank Corp Purchases 886 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 260.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

