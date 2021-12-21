M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after purchasing an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

