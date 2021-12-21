M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

