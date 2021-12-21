M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.95. 6,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.