Mosaic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.80. 41,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.