Mosaic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mosaic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

UPS traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $205.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.