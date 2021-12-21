Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.07.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $16.27 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 532,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 429.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,576,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.