Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $14,951.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00389196 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

