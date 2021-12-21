Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

