Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,832.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,893.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,743.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

