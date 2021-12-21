MODEL-X-coin Market Cap Hits $297,161.94 (MODX)

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. MODEL-X-coin has a total market capitalization of $297,161.94 and $7.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00050286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.52 or 0.08231967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,424.79 or 1.00070113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00072547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002608 BTC.

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 coins. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MODEL-X-coin is model-x.net

MODEL-X-coin Coin Trading

