MobileCoin (MOB) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $785.35 million and $1.48 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.58 or 0.00021525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation . MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

