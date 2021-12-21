MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIXT stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $268.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

