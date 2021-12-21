Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

MRTX opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

