Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $121,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

