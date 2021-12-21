Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.11 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

