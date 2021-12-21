Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

