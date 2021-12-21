Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.