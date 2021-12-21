Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $6,088.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00178051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00241117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,200,652,035 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,442,468 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.