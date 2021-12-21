Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

