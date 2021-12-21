Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $41,419.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,111,651 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

