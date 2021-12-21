Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.44

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.44 and last traded at 1.47, with a volume of 7451 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 134,482 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

