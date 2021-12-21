Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.44

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.44 and last traded at 1.47, with a volume of 7451 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.20 and a 200-day moving average of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)
Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.
