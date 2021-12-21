Milton C. Ault III Buys 25,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at $389,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALZN has been the subject of several research reports. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

