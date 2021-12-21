Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $319.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

