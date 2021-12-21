Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.85-$2.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,505,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

