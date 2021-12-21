Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

