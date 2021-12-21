Michael Cavalier Sells 8,929 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNK traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 52,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

