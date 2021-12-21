Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.94. Methanex reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

