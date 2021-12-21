Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

