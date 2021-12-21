MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 187,077 shares.The stock last traded at $22.23 and had previously closed at $21.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a negative net margin of 391.81%. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

