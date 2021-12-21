MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Up 86.1% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $6,521.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00051146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.30 or 0.08159650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,648.03 or 1.00055796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002643 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

