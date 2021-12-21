Medtronic plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

