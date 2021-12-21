Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 30,605 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 30,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $6,536,921.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Medpace stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.37. 7,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,176. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medpace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

