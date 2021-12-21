Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,645 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 523.7% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 123,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 24.0% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

