Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

