Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,485 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73.

