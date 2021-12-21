McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.83.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $234.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.34. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

