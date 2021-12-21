McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Hold

Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.10.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $261.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.