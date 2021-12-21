McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $126,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $263.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.