McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $261.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.