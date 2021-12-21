MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:MXL opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -464.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,971 shares of company stock worth $2,881,797. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

