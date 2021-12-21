Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,495,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,549,000 after acquiring an additional 820,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average is $191.02. The firm has a market cap of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.