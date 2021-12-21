Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $220.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.