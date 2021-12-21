Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

