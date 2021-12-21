Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.07. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $343.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

