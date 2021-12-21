Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,892,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.